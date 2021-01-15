GPs set to be vaccinated in Portlaoise with Moderna vaccine at one of three national clinics

Portlaoise is set to be the venue for a big round of a vaccination centre this weekend where GP teams from Laois and other counties will receive the Covid-19 shot.

The Leinster Express understands that six GPs from Laois will be helping out at the clinic which is one of three big vaccination centres in Ireland to open this weekend for family doctors.

The other two locations are in Dublin and Galway.

The recently approved Moderna vaccine will be used at the Killeshin Hotel clinic which is run by the HSE.