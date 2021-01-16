Nearly 50 new cases in Laois where incidence falls but Covid-19 claims many lives and continues to infect thousands

Nearly 50 more people in Laois have caught the Covid-19 virus which has claimed scores more lives in Ireland and infected more than 3,200 people around Ireland according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

With the HSE warning that hospitals are at surge capacity, NPHET revealed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, January 16, been notified of 60 additional deaths related to the coronavirus in Ireland.

Of these, 59 deaths occurred in January 2021 with one death occurred in December 2020. NPHET says the median age of those who died is 85 years, and the age range is 65 to 100 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly reported death in a young person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,595* (*denotification of 1 death) COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm Saturday, January 16, 1,854 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 191 were in ICU. There were an additional 119 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, January 15, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 169,78* confirmed cases (*denotification of 7 confirmed cases) of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 931 cases are in Dublin, 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick. It said the remaining 1,368 cases are spread across all other counties. SEE FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

A total of 48 of these were recorded in Laois. The official total for Laois is now 2,248 since last March. However, the latest figures means a drop in the incidence of the disease in the county. It is now 935.1 per 100,000 population on the back of 792 cases in the past two weeks. It rose above 1,000 per 100 k in NPHET's report for January 14. Laois also has the fifth lowest incidence of the disease in Ireland. population incidence is a measure of the rate of spread of the disease.

The 14 day national incidence is 1530.2 per 100 k due to 72,864 in two weeks. The seven day incidence has dropped to 610.9 while the five-day moving average is 3,465.

Of today's National figures, NPHET said 1,465 are men / 1,712 are women. It said 54% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).