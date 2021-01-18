HSE examining faster rapid antigen Covid-19 testing

The HSE needs the public's help with a review of easier and faster ways to test people for COVID-19 to speed up Covid-19 testing.

It says it needs people to help it decide if rapid antigen detection tests can be used in Ireland. PCR testing is used but results can take days to process.

The HSE says you may be asked to take part in this project when you are getting tested for coronavirus. This is voluntary.

If you would like to take part in this study, the HSE says it will take two samples from the back of your nose and throat.

The HSE will also test the second sample taken from you with rapid antigen tests to see the results from the two tests match up.

The HSE says all positive samples are very helpful for testing the reliability of the new testing method.