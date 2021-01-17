Over 60 new cases in Laois as Covid-19 claims elderly lives across Ireland

There are over 60 new cases onf Covid-19 in Laois reported this Sunday evening January 17, while 13 people are reported as having died with it in Ireland, all of them over 65 years old.

Dr Tony Holohan has said today that the situation is "stark" in hospitals, with people of all ages arriving to hospitals needing intensive care. As of 2pm today, 1,928 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. there were 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19, all 13 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly reported death in a person under the age of 30. There has been a total of 2,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 16th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

“The situation in our hospitals is stark," Dr Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today.

"We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units. The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting COVID-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality. There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

He again asks people to work from home if possible.

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 1,065 cases in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare and 160 in Limerick. The remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.. SEE FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

COVID IN LAOIS

There were 62 cases recorded in Laois. The official total for Laois is now 2,310 since last March. The incidence rate of the disease has risen again after a drop yesterday, from 935.1 up to 964.6 per 100,000 population on the back of 817 new cases in Laois in the past two weeks. It rose above 1,000 per 100 k in NPHET's report for January 14. Laois has also risen from fifth lowest to eighth lowest place in the County by County table below showing incidence rates.

Nationally The 14 day national incidence is slightly lower today at 1487.9 per 100 k due to 70.851 cases in the past two weeks. The seven day incidence has dropped to 529.1 while the five-day moving average is 3,439.

Of today's National figures, NPHET said 1,336 are men / 1,578 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 40 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).