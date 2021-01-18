Male arrested and charged by Laois Offaly Kildare gardai over alleged Covid-19 5km travel breach

Laois Offaly Kildare Divisional Gardaí have arrested and charged a man who is alleged to have been in breach of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

A statement said Gardai in Naas who were responding to a complaint, have today, Monday, January 18 arrested one male in the vicinity of Punchestown Racecourse.

They say the male had been one of two persons who had been deemed to have breached the 5km travel restriction imposed as part of the measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.



While the other person complied with the direction, Gardai say the arrest was made after this male refused to comply.

Following receipt of a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the arrested male has been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court on Tuesday, January 19.