Laois GPs start contacting patients about vaccination plans

Doctors in Laois have begun contacting patients about the commencement of vaccination and the intention to begin inviting people for the shot in the coming weeks.

On the day when the Government agreed on a deal with GPs and pharmacists, the Cedar Clinic in Portlaoise has texted patients advising them of the next steps. It has also posted a message on its website.

"We hope to commence Covid-19 vaccinations in priority groups in the coming weeks," said the message on January 19.

The Clinic, which is one of the biggest in Laois, says on its website that it will shortly be commencing Covid 19 Vaccinations.

"The vaccination will be given in order of priority in accordance with HSE guidelines. We will update this news on a weekly basis so you know when your age group can book an appointment through our online system. At present we are preparing a list of all our patients over 70 years of age. Thank you for your patience and we will get to you," said the message.

It is understood other family doctors have made contact.

It is understood that nearly all GPs in Laois and many frontline staff in their surgeries received the first dose of their vaccination at one of three national vaccination hubs in Portlaoise on Saturday, January 16.

A €91 million deal has been struck with pharmacists and doctors to administer 1.5 million vaccines, which is about half the population, over six months.

Doctors and pharmacists will receive €60 for each patient vaccinated with two doses. This will drop to €35 if a single dose is approved.

The GPs and pharmacists will use the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine because it does not require super-low temperatures. It is expected to be approved at the end of January. The Government is understood to have preordered.