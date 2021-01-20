Small decrease in Covid-19 for Laois but disease take more lives including 100 year old

There is a small drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported for Laois this Wednesday, January 20.

The county has 38 cases, down from 46 yesterday, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) with the surge in deaths continuing today including one person who had lived to be 100 to die with the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 58* deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years.

There has been a total of 2,768** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today's report did not say whether any of the newly reported deaths are in healthcare workers nor if they include anyone under the age of 30.

NPHET also reported that there are more than 200 people in ICU units at hospitals around Ireland where nearly 2,000 people are also being treated after infection.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the nation cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of the disease.

“The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

“If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with," he said.

NPHET also announced that there has been 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 179,324*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 726 in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick and 130 in Meath The remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties. FULL TABLE BELOW.

The national 14-day incidence has fallen to 1,222.8 per 100,000 population due to 58,227 new cases in the past two weeks. The five-day moving average has fallen to 2,556 new cases while the seven day 7-day incidence per 100 k population is 424.8

The 38 new cases in Laois has led to an decrease in the incidence of the virus in the county to 851.3 per 100,000 due to 721 new cases in the two weeks to January 18. Laois has risen to eighth place for counties with the lowest rate of disease spread.

Laois, which now has had a total of 2,417 official cases, also has a better incidence than the neighbouring counties of Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow.

COUNTY TABLE AT THE END OF STORY.

Other details from today's figures show that 1,090 are men / 1,383 are women and 51% are under 45 years of age. The median age of newly infected people is 44 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*There are 3 deaths where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,768 deaths reflects this

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 179,324 confirmed cases reflects this.