STAYHOME Better day for Laois on Covid-19 front but virus is as deadly as ever with more than 50 more deaths around Ireland

A modest increase in new Covid-19 cases in Laois has contributed to a decrease in the incidence of the disease in the county but it has been another deadly pandemic day with more than 50 more deaths while in excess of 2,300 people have tested positive.

The figures are contained in the National Public Health Emergency Team Daily update issued on Friday, January 22.

It shows that there have now been 17 new cases in Laois, one of the lowest daily increases of the third wave in the county. The extra cases mean the incidence is now 763.9 per 100,00 population on the back of 647 new cases in the past 14 days.

The incidence had risen beyond 1,000 at one point in January. SEE WHERE LAOIS STANDS IN THE COUNTY BY COUNTY INCIDENCE TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Meanwhile, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All but two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 39-99 years. There has been a total of 2,870 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Friday there were 1,931 COVID-19 patients in hospital, of which 219 are in ICU. A further 78 people were admitted to hospitals around Ireland in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 21 the HPSC has been notified of 2,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 184,279** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 14 confirmed cases).

The national incidence has fallen to 1,017.1 per 100,000 on the back of 48,433 as the third wave recedes. The seven day incidence is now 372.6 per 100k. The average number of new cases over five days has falle but remains hight at 2,315.

NPHET highlighted 757 in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties. NPHET advises County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Of the cases notified today: 1,129 are men / 1,194 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 40 years old.

