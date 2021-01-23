STAYHOME More Covid-19 cases for Laois with rise in deaths and cases across Ireland

There are more new cases of Covid-19 reported for Laois this Saturday, January 23, while the number of deaths and cases in Ireland is higher today.

Laois has the same number of new cases as yesterday at 17, which is the fifth lowest increase out of the 26 counties.

The incidence of the disease is Laois has however risen slightly to 776.9 per 100,00 population on the back of 658 new cases in the past 14 days. The incidence had risen beyond 1,000 at one point in January.

The figures are contained in the National Public Health Emergency Team Daily update.

SEE WHERE LAOIS STANDS IN THE COUNTY BY COUNTY INCIDENCE TABLE AT END OF STORY.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 77 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years. There has been a total of 2,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday 22nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 186,184* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence has fallen to 955.55 cases per 100,000 on the back of 45,500 as the third wave recedes. The seven day incidence is now 344.9 per 100k. The average number of new cases over five days has fallen but remains high at 2,273.

NPHET highlighted 710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties. NPHET advises County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Of the cases notified today: 887 are men / 1,016 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age while the median age remains at 40 years old.

HSE Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan today has called for continued solidarity across Ireland.

“Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible," he said.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 186,184 confirmed cases reflects this.