Covid-19 vaccinations wanted urgently for Laois fire fighters and Cystic Fibrosis sufferers

Laois county councillors have called for a higher priority to give the Covid-19 vaccine to Laois fire crews, and also to Laois sufferers of Cystic Fibrosis.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion to Laois County Council's first meeting of 2021, on Monday January 25.

He asked that "Laois County Council calls on the Department of Health to increase the priority of members of the Fire Services to receive a Covid-19 vaccine".

"It's very difficult to decide who gets it and who doesn't. The fire service is working on the frontline as well. A lot of the time they are the first people there at an incident. After speaking to them I believe they should be at a higher level (on the list)," Cllr Aird said.

His motion was supported by Cllr John King who is a retired fireman.

"I support it and the work they do. Also I have concerns on Cystic Fibrosis sufferers in Laois. I have learned that there are just 12 to 15 people in Laois with CF. I would also like them to be brought up the line," he said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly also supported the motion.

A letter will be issued to the Department of Health as requested.