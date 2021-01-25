Laois Covid-19 daily average has fallen to 24 on a quiet day for pandemic deaths as cases rise nationally by over 1,300

Covid-19 had infected 25 more Laois people according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which has published the average rate of new cases in each county over the equivalent of a working week.

The daily report issued on January 25 shows that apart from the new cases, the five day moving average to January 24 is 24 per day in Laois. This means Laois has the fifth-best record for the average number of cases a day nationally.

Laois is not doing as well on the method used to measure the rate of spread. The incidence per 100,000 population is now 628.1 on the back of 532 new cases in two weeks.

The latest cases mean that there have been now been 2,545 in Laois. The number of new cases broke through the 2,500 mark at the weekend.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, January 24 NPHET said that the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 188,923 (*3 denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of today's cases by county, NPHET highlighted 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties. FULL COUNTY TABLE AT THE END OF STORY.

It also said 616 are men / 751 are women, 56% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 41 years old.

The national 14 day incidence has fallen further to 766.2 per 100,000 population but there have been 36,486 in the two weeks. The seven-day incidence is 296.3 nationally while the five day national average for new case numbers is 1,926.

As of 2pm today, January 25 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There were 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.