More than half of all Laois Covid-19 cases detected since Christmas

More than half of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Laois since February 2020 caught the virus at or since Christmas.

The official number of people in Laois who were confirmed with Covid-19 pushed over the 2,500 mark at the weekend.

The threshold was passed on Saturday, January 23 when 17 new cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The new cases brought to 2,520 cases the number of Covid-19 cases since the first Irish case on February 29 last year. Of these 1,293 or 51% tested positive since St Stephen's Day.

A further 25 cases were detected on January 25.