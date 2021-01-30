LATEST Covid-19 spread in Laois slows further but the third wave continues to claim many Irish lives

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to decline but the number of new cases around Ireland was still on Saturday when almost 80 more lives have been lost by the devastating third wave.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) report published on Saturday, January 30 shows that 11 more people in Laois have contracted the virus. This is three cases below the daily average over five days of 14 new cases.

The latest figures bring to 357 the number of new cases in the past two weeks meaning Laois now has an incidence of 421.5 per 100,000 of the population. It brings to 2,593 the number of cases officially recorded in Laois since last March.

The Laois incidence is below the national rate of 536.6 cases per 100,000 on the back of 25,521 since mid-January.

In its daily statement from the NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 79 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 78 deaths occurred in January.

It said the median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 56-98 years. It adds that there have now been a total of 3,292* (*one death denotified) COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2 pm today, 1,492 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There were an 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

As of midnight, Friday, January 30 the HPSC has been notified of 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 195,303** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 3 confirmed cases).

The 5-day moving average of new cases across Ireland remains above 1,000 a day at 1,278. NPHET says the 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county.

NPHET says the seven-day incidence is 191.9 per 100k of population.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 608 in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties*** See full table at end of story.

Other points raised about the new cases reported today show that 667 are men / 742 are women, 59% are under 45 years of age with the median age is 39 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.