LATEST Covid-19 cases increase in Laois despite slower national spread

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois has climbed again for the second day, despite the pandemic coming back slowly under control in Ireland.

There were 27 new cases reported for Laois this Monday, February 1, up from 22 yesterday, and 11 on Saturday.

However the number of cases in Laois in the past 14 days has decreased to 325 while the Laois incidence is still falling below the national rate, at 383.7 cases per 100,000 people.

It brings to 2,642 the number of cases officially recorded in Laois since last March.

The Laois incidence is below the national rate which has itself fallen today to 478.7 cases per 100,000 on the back of 22,794 new cases in Ireland in the past 14 days.

Today another 10 deaths are reported in Ireland of people with the virus. All 10 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years. There has been a total of 3,317 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 197,553* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of midnight, Sunday 31st January.

Of today's cases, 335 are in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway and 54 are in Kildare. The remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties** See full table at end of story.

506 of them are men, 546 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.

Today the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan emphasised the danger that still exists when in contact with other people.

“While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”

As of 2pm today, 1,436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 5-day moving average of new cases across Ireland is 1,288. NPHET says the 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county.

NPHET says the seven-day incidence is 182.6 per 100k of population.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 57 confirmed cases. The figure of 197,553 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.