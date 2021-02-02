STAYHOME Laois incidence falls further on record day for deaths and zero new cases in one midland county

New Laois Covid-19 cases have dropped back again on a day when another midland county recorded zero new cases but Ireland suffered its biggest daily death toll from the virus, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There were 16 new cases in Laois reported by NPHET in its statement published on Tuesday, February 2. The daily average over five days for Laois is now 19 cases while the incidence per 100,000 of the population is 348.3 due to 295 in the past two weeks.

Laois ranks just below Longford in the county by county incidence table. NPHET reports no new case or Longford in its latest report. Laois has had 2,675 official cases since the pandemic began. Of the total 1,163 were recorded in January.

However, NPHET reported national figures which reflects that tragic costs of the huge third wave. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 101 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

This represents the highest number announced in one day by NPHET during the pandemic.

Of the deaths, 83 occurred in January while 18 occurred in February. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

NPHET said there has been a total of 3,418 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, February 2, 1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The news on cases has improved. As of midnight, Monday, February 1, the HPSC was been notified of 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 198,424* (*denotification of 8 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence is 14 per 100,000 nationally on the back of 21,668 in 14 days. The seven-day incidence is 181.5. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,169 daily.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 383 in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties. COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

Other key points were that 419 are men / 459 are women, 56% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 41 years old.

