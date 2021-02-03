LATEST: Big drop in Laois Covid-19 cases but close to 100 deaths in Ireland

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois this Wednesday, February 3 is the lowest in many weeks.

However Ireland has now had almost 200 people die with the virus in two days. The youngest reported today was aged 36 and the oldest had reached 100.

Laois has six new cases according the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) report this evening.

The daily average over five days for Laois has continued to drop, now at 16 cases while the incidence per 100,000 of the population is down to 308.2 due to 261 cases in the past two weeks.

Laois is now the eighth lowest for cases in the county by county incidence table. Every county had new cases today, with Monaghan in the highest position and Roscommon with the lowest case numbers.

Laois has now had 2,681 official cases since the pandemic began. Of the total 1,169 were recorded in January.

However, the national picture is still one of tragedy for another 94 families in mourning today, close to the record daily death toll of 101 yesterday.

Of the deaths, 47 occurred in February, 44 in January, two in December and one in November. The median age of those who died is 82 years.

NPHET said there has been a total of 3,512 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,334 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU. There were 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, up from 45 yesterday.

Cases have risen again nationally, with 1,013 as of midnight, Tuesday, February 2, the HPSC. There is now a total of 199,430* (*denotification of 7 confirmed cases) of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence is 424.1 cases per 100,000 nationally on the back of 20,197 in 14 days. The seven-day incidence is 174.7. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,121 daily.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 337 in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties. **. COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

Other key points were that 465 are men / 543 are women. 56% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 41 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health is urging the nation to keep up the good work of staying at home during February.

“At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about COVID-19 than we do now. We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of COVID-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

“Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of COVID-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress COVID-19 together successfully in the past.

“It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.”

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.