BREAKING Covid-19 slows further in all Laois areas with spread now highest in Portlaoise area

Laois efforts to suppress Covid-19 yielding slowed the spread further but there is above-average incidence around Portlaoise, according to the up to date official figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on February on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the second half of January from the January 19 to February 1.

The Datahub figures show that there were 161 new cases in the two weeks measured across the Portlaoise LEA. This contrasts with 266 in the previous two-week period up to January 25.

The decline in new cases means the latest incidence remains high but has fallen substantially to 506.4 per 100,000 population from 773.7 per 100k. However, The Portlaoise LEA remains above the national average incidence which had fallen to 455 by February 2.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The incidence and numbers have also reduced substantially in the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA. The area had a sustained high incidence through January. Latest figures show that there were 110 new cases in the 14 days to February 1 leading to an incidence of 391.5 per 100k population.

There were 215 new cases in the 14 days to January 25 leading to an incidence of 765.2 per 100k population.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

There has also been an improvement in the west and south of Laois - the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA. There were 66 new cases in the two weeks after January 19 leading to an incidence of 266.1 per 100k population.

It had 109 new cases in the two weeks to January 25 give an incidence of 439.4 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois from January 19 to February 1 shows that the average incidence across the county was 348.3 per 100,000 people due to 295 infections. That is a drop from 501 new cases and an incidence of 591.5 per 100k in the two weeks to January 25.

The Laois incidence now is nearly 55.5 per 100 k on November 30 which was the last day of the Level 5 restrictions brought in to stem the second wave. Just 45 new cases were reported in the two weeks to November 30.

Meanwhile, the 14-day national incidence up to February 1 was returned at 721.1 per 100 k on the back of 21,668 new cases. The national incidence in the two weeks to January 18 was 1,334.6 per 100k due to 63,551 new cases.

Up to date figures published NPHET up to midnight, February 3 show that the Republic's overall incidence rate has fallen further to 397.1 per 100 k population due to 18,909 cases in previous 14 days. The daily number of new cases on February 3 was 1,318 which included just 19 new Laois cases. MORE DETAILS HERE.

Laois had 235 new cases in the 14 days up to midnight February 3 giving an incidence rate of 277.5 per 100 k.