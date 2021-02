LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois as public health measures re-emphasised

Laois has had 15 new cases of Covid-19 today.

This brings to 244 the total number of cases notified over the past 14-days. The incidence rate for the same period is 288.1.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 35 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

29 of these deaths occurred in February, 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,621 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 201,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

505 are men / 540 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

292 are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”