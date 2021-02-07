LATEST: Over 20 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois

Twenty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois today.

The total number of cases over the past 14-days is 253 with the incidence rate standing at 298.7.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 203,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

490 are men / 533 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.