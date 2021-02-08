Small increase in new Laois Covid-19 cases as steady decline in incidence continues reports NPHET

The number of people who are contracting Covid-19 in Laois continues to drop but there is some way to go before the incidence decreases to the level it was at before the third wave, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET reported on Monday, February 8 that 11 new cases have been reported in Laois by labs. This means that average cases over five days is 18 a day. The population incidence is now 281 per 100,000 people on the back of 238 cases in the past two weeks.

Laois has a higher incidence than neighbouring Kilkenny and Tipperary but is lower than Kildare, Offaly and Carlow which has the second-highest incidence in Ireland. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

Read also: FRONTLINE FIGHT EASING AT PORTLAOISE HOSPITAL

The latest cases push the total official number of cases in Laois to 2,780 since February 2020.

The incidence at the end of November when restrictions were lifted was 55.5 per 100 k on the back of 45 cases in the previous two weeks.

The NPHET statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these deaths, 5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 5 deaths.)

As of 2pm today, February 8, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Sunday, February 7, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 829 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 401 are men / 426 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 35 years old.

NPHET highlighted 386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The 7 day incidence is 145.5 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,008.

NPHET said that As of February 5, 230,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

151,212 people have received their first dose

79,554 people have received their second dose

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.



