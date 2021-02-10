New Covid-19 cases double in Laois

There is no room for complacency yet in Laois with the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of new cases this Wednesday more than doubles what it was yesterday.

There are 21 new cases reported for the county, while it continues to rise higher in the incidence rate table of Irish counties.

The latest report by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening February 10 gives the incidence rate for Laois now at 292.8 per 100,000 people on the back of 248 cases in the past two weeks, a rise instead of decrease as the Level 5 lockdown continues. This means that average cases over five days is 17 a day.

Laois has a higher incidence than neighbouring Kildare, Kilkenny and Tipperary but is lower than Offaly and Carlow which has the third-highest incidence in Ireland. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The latest cases push the total official number of cases in Laois to 2,811 since the virus arrived here in late February 2020.

The incidence at the end of November when restrictions were lifted was 55.5 per 100 k on the back of 45 cases in the previous two weeks.

The NPHET statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 45 occurred in February, five in January and four are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years. There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 516 are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.** FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

NPHET highlighted that 476 are men / 524 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

The 7 day incidence is 138.6 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average for new cases is down to 848.

NPHET said that as of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

153,654 people have received their first dose

86,833 people have received their second dose

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.





*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.