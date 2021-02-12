WATCH: Laois hotel announced as Covid-19 vaccination centre

A Laois hotel has been announced as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Minister of State for Finance, Sean Fleming TD from Laois, has announced that the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise will be a community vaccination centre.

In a video released this Friday, February 12, he announces that first to get vaccinations will be any medical staff in Laois who have not yet received the jab.

"The over 70s will be getting their vaccinations from their own GPs. But the under 70s will be able to come here as their local vaccination centre, as soon as the vaccines are available," Dep Fleming said.