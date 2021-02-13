Covid-19 incidence rises again in Laois reports NPHET

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has risen again according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest daily statement from NPHET on February 13 shows that 19 new cases of the virus have been confirmed and Laois. This means the daily average has risen to 18 over five days.

The incidence per 100,000 population over 14 days is used to measure the spread of the disease across the country. The new report says that the Laois incidence has risen to 307 per 100,000 people on the back of 260 cases in the past two weeks.

The latest Laois rate contrasts with the national rate of 286.8 per 100,000 up to February 12 due to 13,656 new cases in two weeks. The 7-day incidence is up slightly to 131.8 across Ireland per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average is up slightly to 885 new cases a day.

Laois now has the ninth highest incidence in the county breakdown while Dublin has the fourth-highest incidence of the disease.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 66 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 41 occurred in February, eight occurred in January, seven in December and nine occurred in November or earlier.*

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 - 98 years.

There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 208,796** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** two denotified cases).

Of the cases notified today:

523 are men / 549 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

433 in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

166,863 people have received their first dose

89,818 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.