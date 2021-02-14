Fall in Covid figures in Laois and Ireland this Valentine's Day

There is a drop in the numbers of new Covid-19 cases in Laois and in Ireland, reported this Sunday, February 14.

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has fallen slightly too, from 9th highest to 10th place in Irish counties, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest daily statement from NPHET on February 14 shows 13 new cases of the virus confirmed in Laois. This means the daily average has risen to 19 over five days.

The incidence per 100,000 population over 14 days is used to measure the spread of the disease across the country. The new report says that the Laois incidence has dropped to 296.4 from 307 yesterday per 100,000 people on the back of 251 cases in the past two weeks.

The latest Laois rate contrasts with the national rate of 277.2 per 100,000 up to February 13 due to 13,198 new cases in two weeks. The 7-day incidence is down slightly to 126.9 across Ireland per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average is up today to 932 from 885 new cases a day.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 15 occurred in February and 1 in December.*

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th February, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 2 confirmed cases).

It is down from the 1,078 new cases announced yesterday, of which 19 were in Laois.

Of the cases notified today:

409 are men / 371 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

315 in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 261,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 171,239 people have received their first dose

• 89,834 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said this weekend: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.