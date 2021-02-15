'Corona virus, ugh whatever' Covid poem by Laois schoolgirl sums up all our feelings

A poem about life in Covid-19 lockdown written by a Laois schoolgirl really hits how we are all feeling by now.

Ireland is now almost seven weeks into the Level 5 lockdown, with schools in remote learning since before Christmas.

Holly-Jayne Connolly, 11, is a 5th class pupil at Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise, and lives in Newpark in the town.

Her poem was so good it was read out at the virtual assembly by the principal Ms Brennan on Friday.

Her proud mother Lyndsey sent it to the Leinster Express.

"We think she inherited her poetic talent from her grandfather Paddy Brennan (aka Pa) & her late great uncle Martin Brennan. She was very proud of herself," Lyndsey said.

Covid Poem

Life at home is not much fun,

It’s really boring for everyone.

The days are dark the skies are grey,

Oh no its another boring day.

Work online isn’t cool,

When can we have normal school?

Numbers cases deaths and more,

It makes me want to run out the door.

If you cough or sneeze you’ll need a test,

Oh my god what a mess!

I’m tested positive what does this mean,

I guess I’ll have to quarantine.

Social distance, 2 meters apart,

These new rules are breaking my heart.

Standing in a queue I give my shoulders a shrug,

Because I want to give my family a hug.

It will be over soon,

That feels like forever!

Corona virus, ugh whatever.

By Holly Jane Connolly