The lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in Laois since the third pandemic wave struck

Laois has had its lowest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the third wave, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET's daily report shows that there seven new cases were confirmed in Laois on St Valentine's Day. The figure reduces the five day average for new cases to 16.2 a day. The 14-day incidence per 100,000 population in Laois is now 273.9 per 100k due to 232 new cases in the past two weeks.

More than 2,900 people have been officially recorded as having contracted Covid-19 in Laois during the pandemic.

The county has dropped out of the top ten counties with the highest incidence. Neighbouring Carlow and Offaly are now in that group. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Meanwhile, NPHET said there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. However, HSE figures from hospitals up to 8pm on February 14 show that there were three deaths in ICU units.

It said a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, February 14, the HPSC has been notified of 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 210,402* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

430 are male/ 389 are Female

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old.

NPHET highlighted 333 in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8 am today, 916 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



