Big Laois General Practice will not begin vaccination until March due to the supply system

A big General Practice in Laois has advised that it does not expect to begin vaccinating patients aged over 85 until March when it gets supplies of the Moderna or Pfizer BionNTech vaccines.

The Cedar Clinic in Portlaoise has updated the public on its plans on its website.

"Covid-19 vaccination has now commenced in General Practice. We hope to get a delivery of vaccines from the HSE to vaccinate our patients over 85 years of age on the 2nd of March. If you are over 85 we will contact you.

"We will be vaccinating on the 3rd of March. The vaccination will be given strictly in order of priority in accordance with HSE guidelines. We will update this news on a weekly basis so you know when your age group can book an appointment through our online system. At present we are preparing a list of all our patients over 70 years of age. Thank you for your patience and we will get to you," said a statement on its website.

Dr David Booth is one of the doctors at the clinic on the Mountmellick Road. He explained that the practice was dependent on the cold chain supply system. He added that vaccine is delivered through this system but his practice receives supplies every two weeks with the next delivery not due until early March.

He said he was not aware of other practices in Laois which had received a supply as of yet but added that practices mainly in big urban areas had commenced vaccination of the over 85s.

He added that his practice would definitely receive the vaccine but the timing of delivery was outside of the control of himself and his colleagues.

GPs in Laois and many of their staff received their vaccinations at two clinics held in Portlaoise in the past four weeks.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be shipped via the cold chain to family doctors in Laois and other parts of Ireland because they must be kept in cold storage.

Doctors had been expecting to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to older people earlier in February. It does not require special storage and shipping treatment but NPHET decided against giving this to those aged 70 and over as it was felt that the other vaccines provide better protection to the elderly.

The new phased system has been agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation and the Irish College of General Practioners.

Covid-19 Coronavirus update:For all information regarding Covid-19 Coronavirus, please consult HSE website www.hse.ie/Coronavirus/