Covid cases up again in Laois but continuing to reduce across Ireland

Laois has again had a jump in the number of new Covid-19 cases this Tuesday, February 16.

There is better news nationally as case numbers continue to fall, but sadly there are 33 new deaths reported today.

Laois has 15 more cases, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), more than double the seven reported yesterday.

The county's five day average for new cases has reached 16 a day. The 14-day incidence per 100,000 population in Laois is now 284.5 per 100k due to 241 new cases in the past two weeks. This is higher than the national average of 269.3.

More than 2,920 people have been officially recorded as having contracted Covid-19 in Laois during the pandemic.

The county has dropped well down to 15th place in the list of counties with the highest incidence, below neighbouring counties Offaly, Kildare and Tipperary. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years. There has been a total of 3,980* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of one death)

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** denotification of 33 confirmed cases)

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male/ 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET highlighted 301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU.

There were 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

176,926 people have received their first dose

91,625 people have received their second dose



