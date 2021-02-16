Seven Irish counties have five or less new cases of Covid-19

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as reported this Tuesday, February 16, is the lowest since the third wave peaked, at 744 new cases..

The country has however sadly another 33 deaths reported today, a day after no deaths were reported.

Seven counties have five or less cases.

Three counties have five new cases; Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Four have <5, less than five. The precise figure is not given when cases are so few, to preserve confidentiality of patients.

Those four counties range from the very north to the south of Ireland; Cavan, Donegal, Kerry and Longford.

