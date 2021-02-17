LATEST: Over 20 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Laois

Laois had 24 new cases of Covid-19 notified today.

This brings to 259 the number of cases over the past 14-days with and incidence rate of 305.8.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

34 of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

There has been a total of 4,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th February, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are male/ 323 are female

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14th February, 271,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

“Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for COVID-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”