Laois has the fifth highest incidence of Covid-19 as virus control stalls pushing county's cases over the 3,000 mark

Laois has the fifth-worst incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland due to a stalling the containment of its spread with the result that the number of cases in the county has risen above 3,000, according to figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A further 22 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Laois by NPHET in its statement on February 18. While the figure is a lot less than the peak of the third wave, further analysis shows that the county is now stuck in terms of driving Covid-19 out of the community.

The 22 new cases exceeds the five day daily average for 17 for Laois. It also pushes the incidence per 100,000 population back up to 303.4 per 100k on the back of 257 cases in the past two weeks.

Population incidence over 14 days is used to measure the spread of the virus in the community. Laois has been hovering around the 300 per 100 k for more than a week. The Laois figures now matches the peak of the second wave back in October and November.

To put things in perspective, Laois had an incidence of 55 per 100 k at the end of the second wave lockdown on November 30 with 45 cases in the previous two weeks.

It is also notable that the 46 reported on February 17 and 16 pushed the official total for the Covid-19 cases in Laois to a total of 3,003 since last February.

The Laois incidence is ahead of the current 252.9 per 100 k incidence nationally reported by NPHET. This peaked at over 1,000 during the Christmas driven wave. The seven-day incidence is 123.9 per 100k in Ireland.

The four counties above Laois include Monaghan, Offaly, Dublin and Galway. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

In its daily statement on February 18, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19. It said 44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years. There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.(*denotification of 1 death.)

As of 8am February 18, NPHET said there were 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, February 17, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 5 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

NPHET also highlighted 437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

NPHET also reported that as of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 182,193 people have received their first dose

- 98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.





