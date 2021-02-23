Covid-19 steadies in Laois on a tragically bad day for pandemic deaths in Ireland

The incidence of Covid-19 has steadied in Laois but new cases remain in double figures while the county's population has still one of the highest levels of the disease, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Figures published on Tuesday, February 23 show that there were 10 new cases of the disease in Laois up to midnight, February 22. It means the daily average over five days has dropped to 15.

However, the incidence per 100,000 population is 295.2 on the back of 250 in the middle two weeks of February. Laois has, however, moved outside the five worst-hit counties in Ireland.

Despite the steadying in the number of new cases, Laois is still well ahead of the national incidence over two weeks has dropped to 240.4 over 14 days.

Neighbouring Offaly still has the highest incidence in Ireland. COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT THE END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 41 of these people died in February, with four recorded in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years. There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (*denotification of 1 death).

As of 8 am, February 23, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. There were a further 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET also said that as of midnight, Monday, February 22, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (**denotification of 8 cases).

Of the cases notified today:

272 are men / 298 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

218 in Dublin,

38 in Galway,

35 in Louth,

27 in Limerick,

26 in Westmeath

Remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



The 5-day average for new cases is 737 per day while the seven-day incidence is 109.9 per 100 k population.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

219,899 people have received their first dose

130,423 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.