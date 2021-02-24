LATEST: Covid-19 rises again in Laois with deaths also increased in Ireland

New cases of Covid-19 in Laois are almost double what was reported yesterday, while nationally the deaths are also sadly higher today.

This Wednesday, February 24 the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported another 18 cases for Laois.

This is following 10 each yesterday and the previous day. The total since the first case in Laois almost a year ago is at 3,105.

The incidence of Covid-19 has fallen slightly in Laois to 292.8 per 100,000 population on the back of 248 new cases here in the past two weeks. The daily average of new cases over five days is up by one to 16 per day.

However Laois has risen to having the fourth highest rate of the disease in Ireland in a county breakdown.

Neighbouring Offaly still has the highest incidence in Ireland at 415.6. The national incidence rate is 231.4. SEE UNDER STORY FOR FULL COUNTY LIST.

Nationally, NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 56 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, 3 in December or earlier, while a further 9 are under investigation. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,237 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 137 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd February, the HPSC has been notified of 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,870* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

285 are men / 287 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

175 in Dublin, 57 in Limerick, 43 in Kildare, 37 in Galway, 35 in Meath and the remaining 227 cases are spread across 18 other counties. **

The 5-day average for new cases is 700 per day while the seven-day incidence is 108.4 per 100 k population.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

222,073 people have received their first dose

131,898 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn is Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks. A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread,” Dr Glynn said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.