BREAKING Covid-19 revival in Laois continues with all electoral areas with above-average incidence

The revival of Covid-19 continues in Laois with the latest figures show suppression has waned further and all three electoral districts showing above-average incidences of the disease.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on February 25 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the first two weeks of February, 9-22.

The Datahub figures show that there were 91 new cases in Laois in the 14 days covered by the latest data. This contrasts with 76 new cases in Laois to February 15 in the Portlaoise LEA.

The new cases mean the latest incidence has risen to 286.2 per 100,000 population up from to 239 per 100k in the two weeks to February 15. The Portlaoise LEA incidence has risen above the national 14-day incidence of 240.4 per 100 k.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

Portlaoise had a below-average rate up to February 15 but the other two districts in Laois were above average for when the LEA incidence was last measured in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen district show that there were 112 cases up to February 22. This compares with 109 new cases up to February 15.

The growth in cases means the incidence is 398.6 per 100k which is up from 388 per 100 k. The incidence has now returned to a level recorded in the second half of January when the third wave was surging.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Part of the district borders the Tullamore LEA in Offaly which has emerged as a hotspot for the virus.

Latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA where there were 68 cases from February 9 to 22. This compares with 79 new cases from February 2 to 15. The latest incidence has fallen to 274.1 per 100k from 318.5 per 100 k previously.

Nevertheless, like the other two districts in Laois, the south and west of the county has an incidence above the national average.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois from February 9-22 to 15 for all of Laois shows that 250 new cases were notified giving a 14-day incidence of 295.2 per 100k. The five-day daily average for new cases was 15 across the county.

The Laois incidence was 55.5 per 100 k on November 30 which was the last day of the Level 5 restrictions brought in to stem the second wave. Just 45 new cases were reported in the two weeks to November 30.

Read also: PORTLAOISE HOSPITAL PROMISED NEW RESPIRATORY UNIT

Up to date figures published by NPHET up to midnight, February 24 reveal some improvement. The incidence of 278.6 per 100 k due to 236 new cases in the previous two weeks. There were just nine new cases on February 24 which helped push down the five-day moving average has increased to 13.

The national incidence of 226.1 per 100 k.



