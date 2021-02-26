Callers to Laois Covid helpline are mostly asking for food

Most of the calls made to the Covid-19 support line in Laois are from people asking for food.

Since Laois County Council set up the line on March 30 2020, it has received 765 calls, 732 of them in 2020.

There were 24 calls this January and nine in February so far.

"It is noteworthy that in 2021 the vast majority of calls received at from those seeking food parcels. PATH continue to provide this invaluable service and their selfless work in the community is deeply appreciated," the council's CEO John Mulholland reported at their February council meeting.

The helpline will no longer be open on the weekend due to the low number of callers.

"Otherwise volume of calls are low, and this is similar to those in neighbouring counties. Due to the low volume at weekends a decision was taken to stand down the service on Saturdays," he said.

The Community Response Support Helpline is the council phone number during the week, 057 866 4000, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

PATH is Portlaoise Action to Homelessness, a registered Laois charity who support those in need in Laois and on the streets of Dublin. See their Facebook page here.