Covid not going away in Laois as NPHET reports the death of a person in their 20s

Laois continues to have a relatively high Covid-19 incidence according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team which has reported more deaths including that of a 29-year-old and over 700 new cases.

NPHET's daily statment on Friday, February 26 shows that Laois had 15 new cases in the 24 hours to Thursday, Feburary 25. This means the daily average for the county is 13 new cases a day.

The incidence is fallen again to 277.5 per 100,000 population due to 235 in the past two weeks.

Laois continuest to have an above-average population incidence which is now 223 per 100,000 k due to 10,619 in the past two weeks.

NPHET has also reported that Offaly continues to have the highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 29 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of these, 17 occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

While the median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of people catching the disease is also young according to the statement which says that as of midnight, Thursday, February 25, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 3 confirmed cases).

The 14-day incidence is now 223 per 100 k while the 7-day incidence is 102.6 per 100k. The 5-day moving average for new cases nationally is 644 a day.

Of the cases notified today:

394 are men / 379 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

The county by county hotspts show that 278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. County breakdown at end of story.



As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

238,841 people have received their first dose

134,439 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

FULL COUNTY BREAKDOWN