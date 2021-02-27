LATEST: New cases of Covid- 19 notified in Laois
Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois today bringing the county’s14-day incidence rate to 264.5.
There has been 13 further Coronavirus-related death and 738 new cases according to the figures released by the health authorities this evening.
10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.
Of the cases notified today,
As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
254,948 people have received their first dose
136,407 people have received their second dose
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on