LATEST: New cases of Covid- 19 notified in Laois

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois today bringing the county’s14-day incidence rate to 264.5.

There has been 13 further Coronavirus-related death and 738 new cases according to the figures released by the health authorities this evening.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.

Of the cases notified today,

71% are under 45 years of age The median age is 32 years old 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

254,948 people have received their first dose

136,407 people have received their second dose