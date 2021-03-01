Laois Covid-19 incidence above average but February was a lot better than January

Laois had 463 cases of Covid-19 in the second month of Ireland third wave of Covid-19 according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team which also confirm a steady decline in the number of new cases in the county.

NPHET figures show that there were 12 new cases in Laois in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday, February 28. It pushes the average daily number of cases over five days to13 while the 14-day incidence for Laois is now 265.7 per 100k due to 225 in the past two weeks.

A sustained number of new cases in double figures from most of February means the spread of the disease has not slowed as fast in Laois as has happened in other counties.

Laois remains well above the national average of 209.2 over 14 days. It now has the seventh-highest incidence by county in Ireland.

Neighbouring Offaly continues to have the highest incidence with a significant 44 new cases identified on Sunday. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The latest figures push to 3,166 the total number. The situation for February is far improved on January, the first month of the third wave when 1173 cases were identified in Laois.

Nationally, NPHET reported on Monday, March 1 that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. This death occurred in January.

There has been a total of 4,319* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 death).

As of midnight, Sunday, February 28, the HPSC has been notified of 687 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 220,273** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 6 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today:

352 are men / 334 are female

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

On the county picture, NPHET highlighted 240 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and the remaining 278 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

NPHET says the 7-day incidence 95.9 per 100 k while the 5-day moving average for new cases is 684 a day.

As of 8am today NPHET said there were 540 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 120 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

285,780 people have received their first dose

140,290 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.