LATEST: A huge drop in Covid-19 figures for Laois

There has been a significant drop in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois, and across Ireland.

This Tuesday March 2 the National Public Health Emergency Team has reported 'less than' five cases for Laois yesterday up to midnight March 1.

Since the start of February Laois has mostly had at least 10 cases a day, rising to 29 at one point.

However Laois remains at seventh worst position out of the 26 Irish counties for the number of cases per 100,000 population, in the past 14 days. The incidence rate has fallen to 249.7 today, compared to the national average of 201.2.

Neighbouring county Offaly still has the highest incidence rate in Ireland of 401.5, but encouragingly also has less than 5 cases reported this Tuesday.

SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The latest figures push to at least 3,168 the total number of cases in Laois since the first case broke in mid March 2020.

National Figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November. There has been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men / 193 are female. 66% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old

There are 159 cases in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

294,550 people have received their first dose and 141,345 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health cautiously welcomed the drop in new cases.

“While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months"



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.