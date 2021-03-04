Laois going in the right direction but baby with Covid-19 dies in Ireland according to NPHET report

Laois has started to go in the right the direction on the Covid-19 charts but the incidence in the county remains above average, according to the latest report from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The latest report from NPHET shows that less than five new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Wednesday, March 3. This has helped push the daily number of new cases over five days down to nine a day.

The incidence per 100,000 population remains relatively high at 213.7 over 14 days on the back of 181 new cases. This means Laois is above the national average but the county position in the incidence table. However, Laois remains among the ten counties with the highest incidence over the last two weeks. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The Laois incidence is still four times higher than at the end of November 2020 when the second wave restrictions were lifted.

Nationally, NPHET sahs the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 39 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

It says 10 of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January while three occurred in 2020. One further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 0 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,396 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am, Thursday, March 4 there 460 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, of which 107 are in ICU. There were 26 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, March 3, the HPSC has been notified of 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 221,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.* (*denotification of 2 confirmed cases.)

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 236 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

Median age is 31 years old

Covid-19 cases are still being confirmed in all counties. NPHET highlighted 207 in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national 14 day incidence per 100 k population is 190.2 on the back of 9057. However, the 7-day incidence is about half that at 88 per 100k. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 536 a day.

On the vaccination front NPHET said that, as of March 1, 446,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

303,550 people have received their first dose

142,924 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.