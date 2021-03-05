LATEST: Laois back in double figures for Covid-19 cases today

Laois is back in the double figures for the number of new Covid-19 cases in the county.

it comes after two days of having less than five cases per day.

The latest report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) shows 10 cases in the 24 hours to Thursday, March 4. The daily number of new cases over five days is down to eight a day here.

The incidence per 100,000 population is reducing nearer to the national average. It stands at 211.3 over 14 days on the back of 179 new cases. The national average is at 185.1 cases, Laois is in seventh highest position in the list of counties with the highest incidence rate.

SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The Laois incidence is still four times higher than at the end of November 2020 when the second wave restrictions were lifted.

Nationally, NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January*. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years. There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday March 4, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,169** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

On the vaccination front, NPHET said that, as of March 2, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

316,056 people have received their first dose

144,581 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.