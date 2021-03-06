LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and nationally

Laois has had five cases of Covid-19 notified today.

The 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 183 while the number of cases over the same period is 155.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

295 are men / 240 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

328,598 people have received their first dose

146,047 people have received their second dose