Latest NPHET pandemic figures show Laois people continue beat Covid-19 into retreat

Laois is on the verge of having a below-average incidence of Covid-19 for the first time in weeks as the retreat of the virus continues in the county, according to the latest figures in the report from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The latest report from NPHET shows that less than eight new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Saturday, March 6. This is in line with the daily number of new cases over five days down of eight a day.

The incidence per 100,000 population remains relatively high at 177.97 over 14 days on the back of 150 new cases. This means Laois is just above the national average of 172.3. However, Laois remains among the ten counties with the highest incidence over the last two weeks.

The one downside is that the Laois incidence remains substantially higher than the 55.5 per 100 k incidence recorded end of November 2020 when the second wave restrictions were lifted after a second suppression of the coronavirus in Laois and Ireland.

Neighbouring Offaly continues to have a high incidence and had 28 new cases on Saturday. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There was one death that occurred in March and one in January. The date of the third death is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 6, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219* (*denotification of 5 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET also highlighted 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 7-day incidence is now 76.6 per 100 k population. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 520 each day.

NPHET also reported on vaccinations. As of March 4, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

346,256 people have received their first dose

147,617 people have received their second dose

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.