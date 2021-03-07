Portlaoise hospital free of Covid-19 patients for the first time this year

Frontline pandemic staff at Portlaoise hospital had no patients with Covid-19 to treat going into this weekend for the first time in 2021.

The absence of virus-positive patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Saturday, March 6 is confirmed in the latest figures from the HSE.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients had fallen to one on Thursday, March 4. By 8 pm on Friday, March 5 no patient was ill with the virus at the Laois hospital.

Monday, March 1 was the last day ICU staff were treating a critically ill patient with Covid-19.

Like many other acute hospitals, the Laois facility has had Covid-19 positive cases every day since December when the third wave emerged.

There were 14 general beds and two available ICU beds at the hospital by 8 pm on Saturday night.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have patients and there is a shortage of ICU beds needed to treat the sickest of people with Covid-19.

The report shows that there were 13 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had two suspect cases. Staff were treating five critically ill Covid-19 patients going into Saturday.

There were just 14 general beds but no ICU beds available at the Offaly hospital.

Naas General Hospital had 12 people who were sick with the virus. There were two suspected cases while one suspect case was critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had 30 general care beds but no ICU bed was available on Saturday.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 19 confirmed and five suspected cases at Tallaght on Saturday night. The Dublin hospital had 36 general beds and three ICU beds available. There were seven critically ill Covid patients in ICU.

St James's continues to be the busiest hospital. It had 50 confirmed and 59 suspected cases by 8 pm March 6. It had 42 general beds but no ICU beds available going into Sunday. There were 18 confirmed in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 416 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Saturday night March 7. There were 146 suspected in hospitals with 22 people were admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 107 critically ill people in hospitals on Saturday. Of these, five were suspected cases. Of the total, 63 were ventilated (60 confirmed, 3 suspected).

Covid-19 was a factor in three ICU deaths on March 6.

NPHET figures published on March 7 as of 8 am Sunday, March 7, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.