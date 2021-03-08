Link between Covid-19 vaccine and fertility is 'misinformation'

Any suggestion that the Covid-19 vaccination impacts on female fertility is 'misinformation' according to the leading Irish medic.

Dr Cliona Murphy, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has spoken out this Monday March 8 to quell concerns.

“It has come to our attention that there is some misinformation circulating regarding the risk of taking a vaccine and effects on fertility

“Covid-19 Infection is a serious illness that causes a range of effects ranging from mild to very serious. While older age groups are more at risk of serious outcomes, this also can occur in younger age groups. There is no evidence that taking any of the Covid-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive, or to continue a pregnancy.

“There is no evidence of a negative effect on fertility in men if they get Covid-19. Reproduction studies in animals have not raised any concerns. There are no theoretical risks identified that gives cause for worry.

“We recommend that all those of reproductive age take the Covid-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

“In the case of someone discovering they are pregnant shortly after the vaccine, the second dose can be deferred until after 14 weeks. For someone with a history of recurrent miscarriages , there is no reason to avoid the vaccine

“In the case of planning for IVF women could make the choice to wait until they have received both doses before proceeding with scheduled treatment as it would be beneficial to be fully vaccinated . It is safe to commence IVF a few days after the second dose.

“The best protection for children and those unable to have vaccination is to have their close family members vaccinated and we all play a part in participating in vaccine uptake."

In today's report by the National Public Health Emergency Team, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health gave latest statistics showing that Ireland is still being careful.

“Our Amárach research data shows compliance with the key public health measures remain very high; washing hands regularly (93%), using hand sanitiser (95%), social distancing while in a queue (93%).

“While levels of anxiety (36%) and boredom (38%) are understandably high, it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48% of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks. However, it is vital that this hope does not give way to complacency; across Europe countries are seeing a deteriorating picture and our own disease incidence remains high – we must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months. Keep your guard up and hold firm.”