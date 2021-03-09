Laois has a better than average incidence of Covid-19 for the first time in weeks

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has is better than the national average for the first time in weeks after day when less than five new cases of the virus were confirmed in the county, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The daily statement published on Tuesday, March 9 shows that the incidence is now 157 per 100,000 population in the two weeks to March 8 on the back of 133 positive cases. The average number of new cases a day over five days is now six a day.

This is better than the national average incidence of 161.3 per 100,000. Laois now has the 10th highest incidence of the virus in Ireland. The current incidence is about three times the level it was at when Level 5 restrictions were lifted at the end of the third wave on November 30.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January while one is under investigation. There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Monday, March 8 the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The incidence of the disease over 7-days has fallen to 70.1 per 100 k. The five day moving average is 466 cases a day.

Of the cases notified today: 159 are men / 149 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 34 years old.

The figures also show that there were 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of March 6, 523,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

373,149 people have received their first dose

149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.