Laois rises to mid table in NPHET Covid-19 incidence table

Laois has improved to mid-table in the county by county breakdown of Covid-19 incidence in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The daily statement published on Thursday, March 11 shows that the incidence has fallen to 133.4 per 100,000 population in the two weeks to March 10 on the back of 113 positive cases.

The average number of new cases a day over five days has also fallen now five a day. There were 8 new cases of the virus in Laois confirmed in the 24 hours to midnight March 10.

This is better than the national average incidence of 162.1 per 100,000. The national incidence has risen marginally in recent days due to an upturn in positive results.

Laois now has the 13th highest incidence of the virus in Ireland.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, eight occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 0 - 84 years.

There has been a total of 4,509 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight, Wednesday 10th March, the HPSC has been notified of 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 288 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted 253 in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

The seven-day incidence is now 74.6 per 100 k while the 5-day moving average 499 new cases a day.

As of 8am today, 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 32 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

On the vaccination front NPHET said that as of March 8th, 536,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

382,528 people have received their first dose

154,089 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.