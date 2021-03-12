LATEST: Laois maintains low Covid-19 numbers but dramatic rise in Offaly

Laois people are managing to keep the number of new Covid-19 cases low again, in latest figures released this Friday, March 12.

However neighbouring county Offaly has seen a dramatic rise in new cases.

In Laois there are less than five cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The daily statement also shows that the incidence rate in Laois has fallen to 118.1 per 100,000 population in the two weeks to March 11 on the back of 100 positive cases.

The average number of new cases a day over five days has also fallen again, to four a day.

Laois is coping better than the national average incidence rate of 159.3. The national incidence has risen marginally in recent days due to an upturn in positive results.

Laois remains in the middle rank at 13th out of the 26 counties for the number of new cases.

However Offaly has 34 new cases reported today, rising from 21 yesterday, placing it as the second highest for new cases in Ireland, with an incidence rate of 370.7, and 289 new cases in the past 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation. The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,509 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. One death was denotified.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Five cases were denotified.

Of the cases notified today:

311 are men / 332 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

There are 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In vaccination update, as of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

396,089 people have received their first dose

157,072 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.