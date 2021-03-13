Daily average of new Covid-19 cases drops to four a day, latest NPHET figures show

An average of just four people are catching Covid-19 each day in Laois, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which show another low day of new positive tests in Laois.

The daily statement published on Saturday, March 13 shows that the incidence has fallen to 103.9 per 100,000 population in the two weeks to March 12 on the back of 88 new cases in the past two weeks.

There were less than five new positive cases reported on March 13 in Laois. NPHET does not publish the actual number when between one and four cases are identified for confidentiality reasons.

The average number of new cases a day over five days has also fallen now four a day in Laois.

This Laois incidence is better than the national average incidence of 155.3 per 100,000.

Laois now ranks as the11th best county in terms of incidence of the disease. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, three deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8 am today, a total of 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

269 are men / 271 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

NPHET highlighted 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



The seven-day incidence across Ireland is now 77.3 per 100 k while the five-day moving average is 545 a day.

NPHET also reported that as of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

409,662 people have received their first dose

160,729 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.