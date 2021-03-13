Big variation of suppression of Covid-19 in the three Laois local electoral areas latest figures show

The incidence of Covid-19 differs significantly between the west and east of Laois while the incidence of the disease is just below the national average in the Portlaoise area, according to the latest official figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on March 9 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from February 23 to March 8.

The Datahub figures show that there were 51 new cases in Portlaoise in the 14 days covered by the latest data.f

The new cases mean the latest incidence has is now 160.4 per 100,000 population down from 289.4 per 100 k in the 14 days to March 1. The national incidence of 161.3 per 100 k on March 18.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen district show that there were 74 new cases to March 8 compared to 97 cases in the two weeks to March 1.

While the incidence has fallen to 263.4 per 100k to 345.2 per 100k, the district continues to have a higher than average incidence. It is also the worst-hit part of Laois.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA show more improvement. There were 18 new cases in the 14 days to March 8 compared to 31 cases to March 1. The latest incidence has fallen to 72.6 per 100k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to March 8 show that a total of 133 new cases were confirmed giving an incidence of 157 per 100,000 on a daily case number of six a day.

From February 16 to March 1 there were 210 new cases notified giving a 14-day incidence of 247.9 per 100k. The five-day daily average for new cases was 12 across the county a day.

Up to date figures published by NPHET up to midnight, March 12 reveal more improvement in Laois. The incidence of 103.9 per 100 k due to 88 new cases in the previous two weeks. There were less than five new Laois cases on March 12 which meant the five-day moving average has dropped to four a day.